Start-up moguls fete Sebi framework on differential voting rights

Start-up entrepreneurs in India, who have for long been demanding introduction of differential voting rights to fend off any hostile takeover attempt or succumb to pressure from powerful investors, have welcomed the decision of the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to introduce a framework on this.

Sebi on Thursday issued a new framework for issuing differential voting right shares by tech companies with effect from July 1. This is also expected to make the process easier for promoters of such companies to go in for an initial public offering ...