Start-up PickMyWork says will take up 500,000 gig workers in FY23

PickMyWork, which assists digital in acquiring customers, has announced it will acquire 500,000 gig workers in FY23. The start-up takes up 10,000 gig workers every month as it expands business.

“We have set our foot in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Delhi, and Punjab enabling supplemental income opportunities for the youth. Now, in the new fiscal we penetrate deeper into the existing geographies and add at least 10 more states,” said Vidyarthi Baddireddy, co-founder and chief executive officer of PickMyWork.

“Following the current growth rate, we will be able to easily cover pan India in the next five years. This means that we will be able to work alongside internet companies, spearheading user base expansion in almost any region in India,” he said.

PickMyWork said it is India’s largest digital distribution network on a pay-per-sale model as it assists digital acquire end customers (individual users and merchants). It currently works with 300,000 gig workers as part of its network, offering them supplemental earning opportunities to increase their income.

The Gurugram-based company has worked with 25 clients, which include Meesho, IndusInd Bank, Flipkart, Amazon Pay, and Airtel Payments Bank.

The company said in a statement its model ensures three-fold earnings per hour of effort compared to rivals, with a model that is 1/10th cheaper compared to online marketing or having in-house sales teams for internet .