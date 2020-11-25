Start-ups emerge out of Covid shadow, expand runway: Nasscom survey

From a severe cash crunch situation in the early phase of the pandemic in April-May when they were hardly left with three months of working capital, start-ups in the country seen significant improvement in this metric with many claiming that they have now more than doubled their runway, a Nasscom report capturing the current state of the sector, said.

The report which was done based on a survey of over 270 technology startups said, almost half of the respondents believe that they are expecting to hit the pre-Covid level in terms of business over the next six months. The factors that ...