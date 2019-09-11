Start-ups in Delhi-NCR command highest private market valuation

TiE Delhi-NCR and consulting firm Zinnov on Tuesday released a report, ‘Turbocharging Delhi-NCR Start-up Ecosystem’. Rajan Anandan, president of TiE Delhi-NCR, said, “NCR’s start-up ecosystem has incredible momentum.

Despite the progress so far, we believe we are still in Day One. With concerted focus on the most important areas, the NCR has the potential to become a Top 5 Global hubs for start-ups, lead innovation across many sectors, create many more start-ups and have at least 30 unicorns in NCR by 2025.” KEY FINDINGS ...