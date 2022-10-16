Start-ups tap venture debt to stay afloat amid funding winter, say experts

JUST IN
The venture debt market is becoming popular within the start-up ecosystem with a lot of new funds coming up and limited partners also showing their interest in financing such investments

Topics
startups in India | fundings | startup ecosystem

Peerzada Abrar & Aryaman Gupta  |  Bengaluru/New Delhi 

Indian start-ups raised $3 billion in Q3 2022 (July-September), 57 per cent lower than the previous quarter, according to the Tracxn report

At a time when India is currently experiencing a funding winter, start-ups are looking at different fundraising avenues such as venture debt to stay afloat, according to experts. The funding winter is expected to continue for the next 12-18 months and the country has witnessed a series of layoffs and start-up and unicorn valuations are under stress.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 20:00 IST

