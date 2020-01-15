Startek appoints Aparup Sengupta as executive chairman, global CEO

Former Aegis chairman Aparup Sengupta has been appointed the executive chairman and global chief executive officer of Startek, an NYSE-listed business process outsourcing company. He replaces Lance Rosenzweig, who is stepping down from his role to pursue other opportunities.

With over 20 years of executive experience in the BPO and telecommunications industry, Sengupta has served as Startek's chairman of the board of directors since the business combination with Aegis in 2018. He is also an operating partner of Capital Square Partners, a Singapore-based private equity firm and majority shareholder of Startek.

"Since the Startek and Aegis combination, our team has created an exceptional global platform and we expect to report our strongest fourth quarter in company history in March as we complete our closing processes. I look forward to leading Startek into its next evolution as we continue to execute on our various initiatives in 2020, 2021," said Sengupta.

A pioneer in the BPO world, Sengupta was also the executive chairman of The Minacs Group, a global BPO company that was acquired by Synnex Corporation, a publicly-traded Fortune 500 company.