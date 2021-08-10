Startup Wiz Freight gets $3.5 mn in seed funding from Axilor, others

-
ALSO READ
Plug-and-play firm Quickshift raises $770,000 from Anicut Angel, Axilor
SimpliContract raises $1.8mn in seed-funding round led by Kalaari Capital
Homegrown game streaming platform Loco raises $9 million in funding
Hyderabad based startup Skyroot Aerospace raises $11 mn Series A funding
EdTech startup Tekie raises $1.5mn in seed fund from GSV, Multiply Ventures
-
Digital freight management platform Wiz Freight has raised USD 3.5 million (about Rs 26 crore) in seed funding led by Axilor.
The company offers door-to-door multimodal logistics solutions to its customers.
The seed round also saw participation from Arali Ventures and Foundamental, along with angel investors Ramakant Sharma, co-founder of Livspace and Daniel Richner, chairman of the M+R Spedag Group, a Swiss-based logistics firm, the startup and Axilor said in a joint statement.
Founded by logistics veterans Ramkumar Govindarajan and Ramkumar Ramachandran exactly a year ago in Chennai, Wiz's full-stack platform allows enterprises and small businesses to automate their cross-border logistics operations.
Wiz began with a single offering of ocean import solutions from China, but today, it offers export and import solutions via ocean and to and from on all major international trade locations, offering door-to-door multimodal solutions and serve over 200 customers across India, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Its customer roster includes the likes of the Tatas, Adani group, Mahindra, Aditya Birla, Renew Power, Hero Motors, ITC, and Marico, among others.
Axilor seed funds startups -- which are into small business digitisation, commerce and logistics, consumer segment and health tech -- and has so far seed-funded 42 startups. With over 350 founders, Axilor probably has the largest community of founders.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU