States shying away from administering Bharat Bio's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin

A month into the Covid-19 immunisation drive, as many as 21 states and Union Territories (UTs) have not administered a single shot of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, according to data. While some states like Chhattisgarh have opted not to use the Covaxin doses allotted to them, most UTs and northeastern states have not been allotted the vaccine by the Centre.

For those that have used Covaxin, the rate of usage is much lower compared to the number of Covishield vaccines used. Gujarat administered the maximum number of Covaxin shots in the first round – 106,043 doses were given to ...