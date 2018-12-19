Statspeak: Retail food service sector value expected to touch Rs 5 trn

A new report prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry called The changing landscape of the retail food service industry shows healthy projections for the sector. It says that the performance of the food service industry is set to accelerate, with an expected CAGR of 10 per cent for the five-year period between 2017 and 2022.

This is expected to drive the industry to a value of Rs 5,520 billion by the end of 2022. Today, almost one-third of the population is below 25 years and half of the population is below the age of 35 years and both ...