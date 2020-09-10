Steel companies reorient strategy to capture rising rural demand

The better performance of the rural economy has prompted domestic primary steel producers to reorient their marketing strategies ahead of the festive season. While some companies have chalked out a relatively long-term plan to increase market penetration, others are seeing rural demand bounce back to pre-Covid levels.

The agriculture sector recorded 3.4 per cent growth in the April-June quarter, compared with 3 per cent growth a year ago, said a CARE Ratings report. Barring agriculture, which accounted for 18 per cent of gross value added (GVA), all other sectors saw contraction, ...