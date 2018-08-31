Storm in a mug: How Starbucks' case against it made Sardarbuksh a star

There’s a typical aroma that one associates with a coffee shop. Usually, it is a mix of coffee beans and vanilla, which is meant to draw a customer towards the standard order of a cappuccino and muffin. Management gurus call this scent marketing.

Sardarbuksh Coffee & Co’s tiny outlet in Hauz Khas, New Delhi, seems to have this formula down pat. Fairy lights at the entrance and warm lighting inside are welcome additives to this mix. On a Thursday evening, all 10 seats are occupied and delivery executives on bikes rush in and out. For a coffee outlet that’s just ...