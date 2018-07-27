STPI's new facility in Odisha to support IT services for hosting PSU firms

Expanding its presence in Odisha, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), an autonomous society under Union ministry of communication and information technology, is coming up with a new facility at a cost of about Rs 1 billion.

The new state of the art facility will provide an incubation facility for next-generation IT, IT-enabled services (ITes) and electronic system design & manufacturing (ESDM) units and data centre for hosting the servers of public sector undertakings (PSUs), micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and corporates.

“This facility will be integrated with labs for giving a boost the ESDM, IT and Besides, it will also offer co-working space and hosting of servers at the data centre”, said an official.

The new building coming up at the city's outskirts is spread over three acres of land and slated to be inaugurated by Ravi Shankar Prasad, the Union minister for Communications & Information Technology and Law & Justice on August 4.

has a significant presence in It has eight centres in the state, the highest among all states.

While four centres are already operational, the balance is yet to come up.

has four operational centres in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Berhampur and Balasore. The balance four new centres will come up at Angul, Jajpur, Koraput (Jeypore)and Sambalpur.

More than 100 IT are registered with STPI and contribute over Rs 30 billion to the state’s export basket.

Similarly, STPI has played a crucial role in attracting ITes units for putting up business process outsourcing (BPO) centres under the (IBPS) envisaged under Digital India Programme for setting up of BPO units in rural areas.

is among the few states in the country which has exhausted its allocated quota under the scheme. In all, the state has signed master service agreements to create a total of 2482 seats over and above its share of 1900 seats.