Strategic privatisation can fund fiscal needs for 15-20 yrs: Chhaochharia

Even as there are signs of the economy bottoming out, Gautam Chhaochharia, head of India research, UBS Securities, says investors should not expect a sharp recovery. It is crucial to revive the non-banking financial companies (NBFC) sector, and there is limited upside for markets in the short term, he tells Vishal Chhabria in an interview.

Edited experts: Indian macros have turned for the worse, with some negative surprises also indicating that growth has been much lower than expected. Will it get worse before it gets better? There are signs of bottoming out if we look at data on ...