JUST IN
Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more
RIL's logistics foray rides on growing retail print, govt supply-chain push
BYJU's expects 3-fold revenue growth, losses halved in FY 2022: Official
After KFW deal, SBI now in talks with EIB for Euro 200 mn green funding
Is the Meta Inc severance package a lesson for others?
KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
69% Go First flights delayed on average in past three days; DGCA to probe
Sembcorp acquires 100% stake in GIP-backed Vector Green for Rs 2,780 cr
Inflation now at manageable level, expect better margins in H2: Pidilite MD
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Big shoes to fill for footwear firms as near-term margin worries bite
Business Standard

Street Signs: Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue, all eyes on Paytm and Delhivery & more

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) issued a 5:1 bonus issue around the time the one-year lock-up for its pre-initial public offering (IPO) investors ended

Topics
Nykaa | E-commerce firms | Inox

Sundar Sethuraman & Samie Modak 

Nykaa, beauty care products

Nykaa 5:1 bonus issue: Masterstroke or dud?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nykaa

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.