Street turns positive on PSBs; RBI's OMO helps Nifty PSU Bank index gain

Amid multiple headwinds for the debt market, steps taken by the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) came as a respite for public sector banks (PSBs). While the government announced lower-than-expected borrowings for the October-March period after market hours on Friday, the central bank decided to purchase government bonds through open market operation (OMO) to the tune of Rs 360 billion in October, in three tranches.

This is in addition to the Rs 500-billion OMO announced earlier in FY19. Consequently, expectations of lower mark-to-market (MTM) losses — with a 12 basis ...