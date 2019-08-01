Strong Latin American performance saves the day for UPL during Q1

The international business of India's largest agrichemical player UPL cushioned the decline in domestic growth. Though European business was also soft, the Latin America business growth supported by North America and the rest of the world compensated. The lack of rainfall in June delayed the entire season. The India business contributed 15 per cent to mark an eight percent year-on-year decline in revenues.

Europe too remains an important geography. It contributed 21 per cent to revenues. The result led to a 3 per cent fall in the stock price. The delayed and weak season in ...