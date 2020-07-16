Strong metro rail orders, indigenisation initiatives bode well for BEML

Shares of BEML are up a good 60 per cent from their March lows. While there are some near-term concerns on new order flows and project execution due to lockdowns, the existing order book of Rs 9,800 crore as on end-March 2020 provides good revenue visibility.

Primarily driven by metro rail coach orders, the share of mining and construction equipment is also decent in the order book. While BEML had won the order for supply of additional metro coaches for Mumbai worth Rs 834 crore, it also bagged orders worth Rs 730 crore from the Delhi metro during FY20. In April, it received orders for ...