Strong Q4 performance, debt reduction show Aurobindo Pharma in good health

Aurobindo's strong performance for the quarter ending March 2020 (Q4FY20) was driven by good execution across geographies and business segments. Revenues at Rs 6,158 crore grew 16.4 per cent year-on-year beating the consensus estimate of Rs 5,938 crore.

The US business, which contributes almost half to revenues, was the highlight and set the tone for the performance beat. The 20.5 per cent growth in the US was remarkable given last year's high base and absence of big product launches, which also suggests that it was entirely driven by base business, say analysts. Drug shortages ...