Business Standard

India registers over 9,000 cases in a day, here's how unlock 1.0 looks like

On Thursday, India recorded its biggest spike in the number of coronavirus cases, with 9,304 of them being reported in a single day, besides 260 deaths

Coronavirus | Health crisis | Lockdown

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Traffic snarls are back

Traffic snarls are back
1 / 8
Photo: ANI

With much relaxations in Unlock 1.0, life seems to start getting back to normal. The photo shows how Meerut, a city in Uttar Pradesh, observes traffic after months of strict movement restrictions. 

For some, wait continues...

For some, wait continues...
2 / 8
Photo: ANI

With no significant improvement in the status of stranded migrant workers since the lockdown was imposed, the picture shows migrants waiting to board the bus to their native place during the 5th phase of the nationwide lockdown, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.

Dry spell in many parts

Dry spell in many parts
3 / 8
Photo: ANI

Even when the country is grappling with the pandemic, supply of water remains a constant issue. The photo shows women storing drinking water from a water leakage pipe, with their faces masked, at Shantipur area in Guwahati. 

Some reach their destinations

Some reach their destinations
4 / 8
Photo: ANI

Passengers from West Bengal arrive at city Railway Station, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

For many, long wait for a haircut is over...

For many, long wait for a haircut is over...
5 / 8
Photo: ANI

A customer gets haircut after salon services resumed amid a gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdown, in New Delhi.

... and for others, the wait to go shopping

... and for others, the wait to go shopping
6 / 8
Photo: ANI

Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar market reopens as the country enters phase 1 of unlock. 

Travel only after testing

Travel only after testing
7 / 8
Photo: ANI

A health worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, during an extended nationwide lockdown. 

Quarantine centres are kept ready

Quarantine centres are kept ready
8 / 8
Photo: ANI

Preparation of a quarantine centre is underway in an indoor hapania international fair Complex, in Agartala.


First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 19:31 IST

