India registers over 9,000 cases in a day, here's how unlock 1.0 looks like

Traffic snarls are back
With much relaxations in Unlock 1.0, life seems to start getting back to normal. The photo shows how Meerut, a city in Uttar Pradesh, observes traffic after months of strict movement restrictions.
For some, wait continues...
With no significant improvement in the status of stranded migrant workers since the lockdown was imposed, the picture shows migrants waiting to board the bus to their native place during the 5th phase of the nationwide lockdown, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram.
Dry spell in many parts
Even when the country is grappling with the pandemic, supply of water remains a constant issue. The photo shows women storing drinking water from a water leakage pipe, with their faces masked, at Shantipur area in Guwahati.
Some reach their destinations
Passengers from West Bengal arrive at city Railway Station, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.
For many, long wait for a haircut is over...
A customer gets haircut after salon services resumed amid a gradual lifting of coronavirus lockdown, in New Delhi.
... and for others, the wait to go shopping
Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar market reopens as the country enters phase 1 of unlock.
Travel only after testing
A health worker wearing protective gloves signs a swab sample vial at a Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, during an extended nationwide lockdown.
Quarantine centres are kept ready
Preparation of a quarantine centre is underway in an indoor hapania international fair Complex, in Agartala.
