Strong SUV sales bump up M&M's Q2 net by 46% YoY to Rs 2,090 crore

Mahindra and Mahindra reported a better-than-expected performance for the quarter ended September. Robust SUV sales and a good show by the farm equipment sector bumped up its standalone net profit (after exceptional items) by 46 per cent over the year ago period. The auto and farm equipment businesses boosted the consolidated earnings too, jacking it up by 44 per cent.

Net profit at the ScorpioN and XUV700 maker rose to Rs 2,090 crore in the three months to September from Rs 1,433 crore from the year ago period while revenue during the period increased 57 per cent to Rs 20,839 crore from Rs 13,314 crore. The earnings were ahead of the Street expectations. A Bloomberg poll of 16 brokerages had estimated a net profit of Rs 2,041.80 crore on revenue of Rs 20,423.70 crore.

“Beyond the current quarter our value unlock process continues with the deals announced in the quarter gone by,” Anish Shah, Group Managing Director and CEO at Mahindra and Mahindra said at the post earnings call with reporters. He was alluding to the investment of Ontario Teachers in Susten, the group’s renewable energy arm, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers’ joint venture with Actis. This is part of the larger group strategy of creating growth gems and value creation. Consolidated net profit also rose 44 per cent to Rs 2,773 crore while revenues increased 39 per cent to Rs 29,870 crore year on year.

As part of the larger restructuring exercise undertaken by the company two years ago, has been exiting or ceding controlling stake in underperforming businesses. In a late evening notification to the exchanges on Thursday, it said it would cede 80 per cent control to a German PE firm in Peugeot Motorcycle. Shah said even as Mahindra will stay invested in the firm, it won’t make further investments. “The exercise of reviewing underperforming subsidiaries is now complete,” said Shah.

said Q2 was the highest quarterly revenue for the standalone and consolidated entity. “Auto is really driving a big part of the overall performance,” said Shah. During the quarter the auto business contributed 51 per cent in the consolidated revenue up from 38 per cent in the year ago quarter.

Total vehicles at the Mumbai-headquartered firm rose 75 per cent from a year ago to 174,098 units, even as it said it had open bookings for more than 260,000 . Mahindra’s farm equipment sector saw the highest second-quarter volume while the auto segment achieved the highest-ever quarterly volume. While SUV advanced at a fast clip increasing 85.6 per cent to 174,000 units, pick up grew 86.4 per cent to 49,000 units year-on-year.

To meet the incremental demand, is looking to ramp up production capacity at its plants for the . Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, auto and farm equipment sectors at the firm, said. The ramp up will be done in a phased manner ---at the end of the fourth quarter of FY23 it plans to increase it to 39,000 units from 29,000 units in Q4 of FY22. This will go up further to 49,000 units at the end of fourth quarter, he said in his presentation. Aided by the operating leverage, cost saving initiatives and higher realisations, margins at both farm equipment and auto businesses increased 40 basis points to 16.4 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively.

In Q3 FY22, the company had forecasted a 3 per cent upside in auto business over the medium term driven by end of introductory prices of Thar and XUV700, structured cost reduction programme and better operating leverage, Jejurikar said in his presentation.