Subdued Q3 performance leads to stock correction in Torrent Pharma

After hitting its 52-week high, the Torrent Pharma stock fell more than 5 per cent on Tuesday, following a weak December quarter performance. The Street was disappointed by its sales in the domestic market, which accounts for 44 per cent of its overall revenue.

The India business grew at a soft pace of 5 per cent on a high base of last year. Adjusting for one-offs due to the integration of stockists at Torrent and Unichem (acquired entity), the India business growth is at 8.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The domestic business had exhibited 23 per cent annual growth, led by ...