Subhash Chandra-led Essel Group to launch cruise liner in November

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Essel Group's logo (Source: Wikipedia)
Subhash Chandra's Essel Group will launch its first cruise liner 'Jalesh' in November this year and enter the cruise tourism business. This is the latest venture by the group that promotes Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL).

According to industry estimates, close to 200,000 people took cruises in 2017 in India. Estimates peg that this year, this number could grow to 296,000.

Currently, the Indian Ocean region has 29 ships deployed and accounts for 1.2 per cent of the global cruise liner market.
First Published: Thu, August 30 2018. 21:51 IST

