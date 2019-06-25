L&T-Mindtree takeover battle: Subroto Bagchi may offload stake this week

After the exit of Nalanda Capital, Mindtree may see one of its co-founders exiting the company. Subroto Bagchi is likely to offload his stake in the information technology (IT) services firm this week, said sources in the know.

Bagchi is the one of the most vocal opponent of L&T’s takeover bid of Mindtree. While attempts to reach Bagchi were not successful, sources in the know said that after most big investors’ exit, offloading of stakes by founders seemed to be the next logical step. On Monday, Nalanda Capital sold its entire 10.6 per cent stake in the IT company to L&T for ...