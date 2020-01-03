Subscriptions likely to brighten Sun TV's prospects amid economic slowdown

The Sun TV stock has constantly declined for the major part of FY20, shedding 31 per cent to date. Like its peers, the company has been struggling to improve advertising revenue growth, as firms cut back on spending amid the slowdown. After 13 per cent growth in the December 2018 quarter, sales from this segment have changed a little over the last three quarters.

Sales in the September 2019 quarter dropped for the first time in nine quarters. While ad revenue growth is pegged at flat-to-negative for FY20, it is expected to improve to 5-8 per cent in FY21. Besides expectations of economic ...