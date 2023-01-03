JUST IN
Business Standard

Suhail Sameer to step down as BharatPe's CEO by January-end: Report

Sameer has been overseeing the company after it ousted Ashneer Grover for financial misappropriation

Topics
bharatpe | Fintech sector | Tiger Global

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Suhail Sameer, CEO, BharatPe.

Following several top-level exits from fintech firm BharatPe, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Suhail Sameer will also reportedly step down from his post by the end of January. According to a report in Mint, the company has been planning a leadership shift.

In December, Chief Technology Officer Vijay Aggarwal, PostPe head Nehul Jain and Chief Product Officer (lending and consumer products) Rajat Jain resigned from their posts. In June 2022, Chief Revenue Officer Nishit Sharma and one of the founding members Satyam Nathani also quit the company.

In June itself, Bhavik Koladiya, head of the company's technology and product divisions also quit.

Sameer has been overseeing the company after it ousted Ashneer Grover for financial misappropriation. In recent weeks, he has been facing personal attacks from Grover. In response to the charges, Grover has been sharing several disparaging tweets related to his former colleagues.

Mint cited sources as saying that the company has been looking for a new CEO and is keen to replace Sameer. He joined the company in August 2020 as president. In August 2021, he was appointed the CEO of the firm.

BharatPe has, however, denied the development. "Suhail continues to be the CEO of BharatPe, and we would not like to further comment on any market speculation," a company spokesperson told Mint.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 09:14 IST

