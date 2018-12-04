Sun Pharma still not out of red; unsecured loan advances among key concerns

Dilip Shanghvi-led pharmaceutical major denied allegations of insider trading and other lapses in at a conference call on Monday to allay investor concerns. But point out that a few questions still remain unanswered.

They say that until re-evaluates some of its structures and transactions which weaken investor confidence, these issues will overshadow Sun Pharma's overall performance.

The stock on Tuesday remained stable in morning trade after falling 7.5 per cent in the previous session after Sebi sources said during the weekend that they were planning to reopen an insider trading case against the company that was settled in 2017.

Edelweiss maintained a 'reduce' rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 430 (earlier Rs 500).

seemed concerned about an increase in unsecured loans and advances to employees, domestic structure as well as lack of clarity on the whistleblower case.





Jefferies India analyst said, "Overhang may remain - Many of the allegations appear to be related to old events that, we believe, are widely known but these could still remain an overhang especially as the full details on the allegations are still unavailable. With markets likely to fret about any related party transactions too especially with management's somewhat equivocal responses. While it was open to altering the distribution structure to curb these transactions, for example, it refrained from full disclosure on the over $ 300 million loan it advanced in FY18."

In its FY18 annual report, had to disclose its structure through (AML). This was due to by the consolidation of Shanghvi Finance, wherein Dilip Shanghvi, the managing director of Sun Pharma and his spouse hold a 100 per cent stake with other shareholders of AML, which lifted their stake and consequent required its classification as a related party.

"This was compounded by an increase in AML sales from Rs 26 billion in FY17 to Rs 80 bn in FY18 ( around 100 per cent of Sun Pharma's domestic sales) and an increase in EBITDA margin from 1.1 per cent in FY17 to 1.7 per cent in FY18. Management expressed willingness to make amends to this structure, which although tax-efficient, may not be investor-friendly," Edelweiss noted in its report post the investor call.



Analysts are also concerned about the management's reluctance to disclose details about the unsecured loans and advances to employees. "While management explained that the amount raised was used to invest in the pharmaceuticals business, it refrained from providing further details on the nature of the loans.," Edelweiss said.

Jefferies also noted that while the management indicated that the loan was given in the normal course of business to a pharmacy company, but 'disappointingly' refrained from providing further details.



Sun Pharma has however, indicated that it is open to considering winding down the loan.





Another area of concern for was the lack of clarity on the whistleblower case. Motilal Oswal said, "The management responded to issues to some extent, while whistleblower related issues remained unaddressed as a company has not yet received queries from SEBI."

It added that though the key drivers for growth in the US and remain in place, "We reduce PE multiple to 20x (from 27x) to factor ongoing issues related to and reduce the price target to Rs 560."