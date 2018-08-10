Sun TV June quarter profit up 63% at Rs 4.09 bn, income rises 41%

Network Ltd posted a growth of 63 per cent in net profit during the quarter ended June 30, 2018, at Rs 4.09 billion as compared to Rs 2.51 billion in the corresponding quarter the previous year.

The company's total income grew 41 per cent to Rs 11.59 billion during the quarter, from Rs 8.23 billion a year ago.

Advertisement revenue grew 20 per cent to Rs 3.62 billion as compared to Rs 3.01 billion during the same period last year.

Subscription revenue for the quarter was up by around 15 per cent at Rs 3.11 billion as against Rs 2.70 billion for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2017.

The Board of Directors also took on record the company's promoter and chairman, Kalanithi Maran's, and his wife and executive director of the company, Kavery Kalanithi's decision to voluntarily limit their remuneration, including salary and exgratia/bonus for the financial year 2018-19 to a sum not exceeding the remuneration earned by them during 2017-18.