Sun TV profit up 18% at Rs 442 cr, revenues rise by 19% in Dec quarter

Sun Television Network (Sun TV) has reported a 18 per cent growth during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to Rs 441.82 crore from Rs 373 .45 crore, during the same period last year.
For the quarter ended December 2020, revenues were up around 19 per cent to Rs 972.34 crore from Rs 814.97 crore, during the same period last yera. Subscription revenues for the quarter was up by about 3 per cent to Rs 424.05 crore from Rs 411.85 crore, a year ago.
The Sun TV stock ended 0.71 per cent down, at Rs 549 per share, on BSE on February 8.
