Sun TV's income from movie distribution rises to Rs 223.36 crore in FY19

Sun TV’s income from movie distribution has gone up to Rs 223.36 crore in 2018-19 (FY19) from Rs 3 lakh in 2017-18, according to the company’s Annual Report.

However, income from advertising and sales of broadcast slots grew from Rs 1,395.12 crore to Rs 1,494.25 crore, income from subscription grew from Rs 1308.57 crore to Rs 1499.60 crore, and income from the Indian Premier League grew from Rs 145.20 crore to Rs 439.79 crore during the same period.

The cost of production, distribution, and related right has gone up from Rs 7.50 crore in FY17 to Rs 213.71 crore in FY19, while no additions were made during FY18, states the annual report.

The company has produced movies with a few high-budget ones starring superstar Rajinikanth and leading actor Vijay at its film distribution and production studio unit Sun Pictures. However, the company has also produced a low-budget horror comedy movie Kanchana III.

One movie is being produced and the company is expected to invest around Rs 100 crore in the segment, said the management in a recent analyst call.

The company also said that it used to have Rs 400-500 crore for purchase of movies for its television channels but now it is reallocating some of the budget to movie production.