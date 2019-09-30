Sundaram-Clayton declares October 1 as non-working day for major plants

Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), the holding company of two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor, has declared non-working day in its major plants on October 1, 2019, due to business slowdown across sectors.

The company has manufacturing plants in Padi and Mahindra World City in Chennai, Oragadam near Chennai and the industrial hub of Hosur, apart from a facility in Ridgeville, South Carolina (United States).

The announcement comes in the backdrop of the slowdown affecting production at the factories of various Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and auto component makers. Several firms have declared no-production day in their plants the past few months in order to align their operations with slow market demand.

In August, the company announced that its major plants will work only five days in certain weeks of the month.

Part of the $8.5 billion TVS Group Company, SCL is a leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium die-cast products to domestic and global automotive OEMs.