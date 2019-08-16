Sundaram-Clayton to shut Padi factory for 2 days due to slowdown

JUST IN
T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Sundaram-Clayton Limited (SCL), the holding company of two-wheeler and three-wheeler maker TVS Motor, has decided to close its factory at Padi for two days due to the slowdown in the auto sector.

Part of the TVS Group, SCL is the leading Indian manufacturer and supplier of aluminium die cast products to domestic and global automotive OEMS.

The company declared August 16 and 17, 2019 as non-working days for its Padi factory.

"This is due to business slowdown across sectors," said the company.
First Published: Fri, August 16 2019. 17:10 IST

