Sundaram Fin Q1 profit rises 11.94% to Rs 157.5 cr, disbursements up 7.8%

Ltd has registered a 11.94 per cent growth in its net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, at Rs 157.53 crore as compared to Rs 140.72 crore during the same period last year.

Disbursements for the first quarter went up by 7.8 per cent to Rs. 4, 414 crore from Rs 4,096 crore registered in the same period last year.

Assets under management (AUM) as on June 30, 2019, grew by 15.6 % to Rs. 29,977 crore as compared to Rs 25,930 crore as on June 30, 2018.

The company's deposit base crossed Rs 3,000 crore in Q1FY20.