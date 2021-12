Supply disruptions in key segments could cap gains for Bharat Forge

The Bharat Forge stock could remain under pressure in the near term on the back of supply disruptions both for its truck segment as well as passenger vehicles and moderating crude oil prices. The stock is down about 16 per cent from its highs in November. Among the near-term negatives are muted heavy truck numbers in the North American market.

For the third consecutive month, Class 8 truck orders have shown a decline as compared to the year ago period. For November, truck orders at 9,500 units are down 82 per cent y-o-y and 41 per cent lower than October orders. This is the lowest ...