Supreme Court adjourns hearing in Tata Sons-Mistry case to December 8

The Tata Sons versus Mistry family case was adjourned by the Supreme Court to December 8. The apex court is expected to complete the hearing for all the parties involved, before the winter break.
The Tata group has appealed against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, which has termed the Mistry family scion Cyrus Mistry’s (pictured) removal from the Tata Sons board “illegal”.
The Mistry family owns 18.5 per cent stake in Tata Sons, and has challened various articles of association of Tata Sons that give a veto power to Tata Trusts, which owns 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons.
