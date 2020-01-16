JUST IN
Supreme Court dismisses AGR review petitions filed by telecom companies

The apex court said that the telcos were at liberty to file curative petitions against the review petition.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea of Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 trillion from telecom service providers.

The recovery of past dues by the government was based on adjusted gross revenue of about Rs 92,000 crore.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah did not find merit in the review plea.
First Published: Thu, January 16 2020. 17:04 IST

