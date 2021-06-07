Suraksha group sweetens offer for Jaypee Infra by Rs 1,298 crore

Mumbai-based Suraksha group sweetened its offer for by Rs 1,298 crore to Rs 7,736 crore for the financial lenders and promised to bring in additional interim funding of Rs 300 crore to build houses faster for Jaypee customers. The offer was made today to the committee of creditors of the company.

was referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in August 2017 after the company failed to repay its Rs 22,000 crore of debt. Since then various litigation and CoC's flip flop has delayed the resolution. Apart from Suraksha, government owned has also made an offer for the company. Both offers include giving part of the land bank to the lenders and home owners to clear past dues.

The committee of creditors, in which homeowners are playing an important role, will meet again on June 10th to decide on the voting on both offers.

In its presentation, offered 100% shareholding of the land bank company with 1900 acres of land to the financial creditors who have agreed to the resolution plan. also agreed to transfer 90 per cent stake in the Expressway SPV including concession rights of Yamuna Expressway and land.

The offer will include 4660 acres of expressway land and 137.85 acres of commercial land for development of facilities along the Yamuna Expressway. NBCC also offered additional 100 acres of land which will be earmarked for payment to be made to the homebuyers on account of past delay penalty in a pro rata manner.

The home owners are waiting for over 11 years to get keys to their homes. owns the Delhi-Agra expressway and the land around it and hence interest from both construction firms, NBCC and the Suraksha group.