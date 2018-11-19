Suresh Prabhu orders safety audit of all domestic airlines: Report

-
ALSO READ
After Jet Airways mishap, Prabhu orders safety audit of airlines, airports
Suresh Prabhu seeks regular safety compliance report about airlines
Private airlines need to deal with issues on their own: Suresh Prabhu
Aircraft manufacture, one million jobs part of Aviation plan 2035: Prabhu
Govt in process of creating comprehensive plan for aviation sector: Prabhu
-
India's civil aviation minister has ordered a safety audit of all domestic airlines, including struggling carrier Jet Airways Ltd, news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday.
The aviation safety watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been asked to conduct the audit, CNBC-TV18 cited federal minister Suresh Prabhu as saying.
Jet Airways is cutting costs and seeking funds to stay afloat. It owes money to vendors and employees alike, the airline said earlier this month after it reported its third consecutive quarterly loss.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU