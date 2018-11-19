Suresh Prabhu orders safety audit of all domestic airlines: Report

India's minister has ordered a of all domestic airlines, including struggling carrier Ltd, channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday.

The aviation safety watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been asked to conduct the audit, CNBC-TV18 cited federal minister as saying.

is cutting costs and seeking funds to stay afloat. It owes money to vendors and employees alike, the airline said earlier this month after it reported its third consecutive quarterly loss.