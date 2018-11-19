JUST IN
Suresh Prabhu orders safety audit of all domestic airlines: Report

The aviation safety watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been asked to conduct the audit, CNBC-TV18 cited federal minister Suresh Prabhu as saying

Aditi Shah | Reuters 

Representative Image

India's civil aviation minister has ordered a safety audit of all domestic airlines, including struggling carrier Jet Airways Ltd, news channel CNBC-TV18 reported on Monday.

Jet Airways is cutting costs and seeking funds to stay afloat. It owes money to vendors and employees alike, the airline said earlier this month after it reported its third consecutive quarterly loss.
