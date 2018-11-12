Sustaining strong volumes amid high base, input costs crucial for Britannia

With strong volume growth in the September 2018 quarter (Q2), Britannia, too, walked the path of many of its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers. Britannia clocked double-digit volume growth of 10-11 per cent, according to analysts, which was on expected lines.

This helped the company post in-line numbers for Q2 (announced on Monday). This allowed consolidated revenues to grow by 12.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 28.5 billion in Q2, while net profit increased 16.1 per cent to Rs 3 billion. However, as the low base effect wears off, the question is: Will this strong volume show ...