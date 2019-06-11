Suzuki eyes double-digit market share in 150cc segment by next year

On the back of the launch of two variants in the premium 250cc segment, Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) is targeting double-digit market share in the 150cc and upwards segment by next year, up from the current seven per cent share. The subsidiary of Motor Corporation aims to sell 100,000 this year, up from 60,000 last year, a jump of 66 per cent.

The company has recently launched SF 250 and all new SF variants in the Indian market.

"We want to scale up motorcycle sales in India. We have a seven per cent market share in the 150cc segment. Now we are targeting for a double-digit market share by next year. From 60,000 units of high capacity sold last year, we now want to do 100,000 this year," said Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd in an interaction in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

According to Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, the market share target comes on the back of rising demand for high-capacity "There is a gradual shift in proportion of higher capacity motorcycles due to higher purchasing power among consumers," said Handa.

As against over 670,000 domestic sales and 80,000 exports in 2018-19 of two-wheelers led by its scooter brand Access 125cc, which forms the bulk of its two-wheeler sales, Suzuki Motorcycle is targeting sales of 860,000 units in India, apart from an additional 110,000 units in exports in 2019-20. Hirao stated that the current installed manufacturing capacity of the company in India at one million units per annum is sufficient to meet its growing targets.

On electric vehicle plans, Hirao said work was underway for an EV two-wheeler for the Indian market, but didn't offer further details.

Commenting on the two new launches, Hirao said, "Gixxer SF is one of Suzuki’s flagship products in India and increasing its portfolio will allow us to enhance Suzuki’s much-loved brand presence in the country."

Apart from scooter and Gixxer motorcycle, Suzuki Motorcycle also sells its premium scooter Burgman Street and cruiser bike Intruder, apart from its premium sports bikes such as Hayabusa, and that are assembled at its India plant after importing completely knocked down (CKD) units.