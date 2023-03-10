SVB Financial Group tells employees to work from home until further notice

-
-
SVB Financial Group told its employees in a memo on Friday that they should work from home until further notice.
"SVB is undergoing a series of conversations that have not been concluded yet to determine next steps for the company," the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters.
Essential and branch employees are excluded from the request to work from home, the memo added.
SVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:42 IST
