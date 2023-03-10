JUST IN
Business Standard

SVB Financial Group tells employees to work from home until further notice

Essential and branch employees are excluded from the request to work from home

Banking sector | finance sector

Reuters 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

SVB Financial Group told its employees in a memo on Friday that they should work from home until further notice.

"SVB is undergoing a series of conversations that have not been concluded yet to determine next steps for the company," the bank said in a memo seen by Reuters.

Essential and branch employees are excluded from the request to work from home, the memo added.

SVB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 21:42 IST

