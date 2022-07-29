Swiggy announces permanent work-from-anywhere policy for most roles

announced on Friday that it has extended its 'Future of Work' policy and announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of roles. Under the policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding.

Today, Swiggsters are working out of 487 cities in 27 States and 4 UTs across the country, said the company.

The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.



“Flexibility is at the core of our 'Future of Work'. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground, listening to the pulse of employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introduce ‘work from anywhere’ as a permanent option for employees, giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be,"said Girish Menon, HR head at .

"We will continue to actively invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a truly remote-first organization”, said Girish Menon, HR Head at Swiggy," he added.

The first Jamboree of the quarter was held this June and was a success with teams coming together after almost two years. Employees in partner-facing roles, however, are required to work from office for a few days a week from their base locations.