JUST IN

Reliance, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports agree to build batteries in India
Deadline for Srei resolution extended for third time, new date is Aug 10
Rural fintech firm Jai Kisan raises $50mn as debt, equity in funding round
Ola Electric suspends production at Tamil Nadu plant citing maintenance
Glenmark Pharma arm gets final USFDA nod for birth control capsules
Ola to let go of 1,000 employees; hiring aggressively for EV biz: Report
What does govt package mean for BSNL?
RITES PAT rises 86% to Rs 145 crore in Q1FY23; operating revenue up by 70%
Volume recovery, margins key to Jaguar Land Rover taking the wheel
On track to achieve operating profitability by September 2023: Paytm
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Reliance, Ola Electric, Rajesh Exports agree to build batteries in India

HDFC Q1 profit jumps 22% YoY to Rs 3,669 crore, misses estimates

Business Standard

Swiggy announces permanent work-from-anywhere policy for most roles

Corporate, central business and tech teams will converge once a quarter at their base locations for a week to promote in-person bonding; it's work from office for partner-facing employees

Topics
Swiggy | Work culture | Work from home

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 
swiggy
Today, Swiggsters are working out of 487 cities in 27 States and 4 UTs across the country, said the company.

Swiggy announced on Friday that it has extended its 'Future of Work' policy and announced a permanent work-from-anywhere for majority of roles. Under the policy, the corporate, central business functions and technology teams will continue to work remotely and converge once every quarter at their base location for a week to promote in-person bonding.

Today, Swiggsters are working out of 487 cities in 27 States and 4 UTs across the country, said the company.

The decision was arrived at based on team needs and feedback from several managers and employees who vouched for the flexibility and increased productivity working from home has given them in the last two years.

Also Read: Zomato should have acquired Swiggy than Blinkit, says Ashneer Grover

“Flexibility is at the core of our 'Future of Work'. We observed global and local talent trends while also having our ears to the ground, listening to the pulse of employees, managers and leaders. This led us to introduce ‘work from anywhere’ as a permanent option for employees, giving them the convenience of flexible cycles of work and leisure wherever they may be,"said Girish Menon, HR head at Swiggy.

"We will continue to actively invest in reimagining employee experience, innovations in work and workplace experience to build a truly remote-first organization”, said Girish Menon, HR Head at Swiggy," he added.

The first Jamboree of the quarter was held this June and was a success with teams coming together after almost two years. Employees in partner-facing roles, however, are required to work from office for a few days a week from their base locations.
Read our full coverage on Swiggy

First Published: Fri, July 29 2022. 14:14 IST

`
.