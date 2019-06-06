Swiggy tastes success: How 'India's go-to' food delivery app beat rivals

Swiggy’s meteoric rise has caused a squeeze in the food-tech market. Foodpanda, which got sold to Ola in 2017, is scaling down its business. Uber Eats is in talks for an acquisition.

Zomato is struggling to match Swiggy’s growing online orders, even as it scouts new investors. With razor-sharp focus on deliveries and customer experience, powered by strong in-house technology built ground-up, Swiggy is emerging as the food ordering platform of choice. On the other hand, top venture capital investors are rewarding it with big cheques to support discounts and newer ...