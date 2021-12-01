Swiggy valued at $10.5 billion in $700-million Invesco-led round

-
ALSO READ
Swiggy valuation tops $5.5 bn after raising $1.25 bn from SoftBank, Prosus
Funding at a glance: SoftBank expects a bonanza from seven Indian start-ups
Netradyne raises $150 mn from Softbank Vision Fund and others
Zee-Invesco saga hots up as Reliance name is dragged in
SoftBank Group shares jump 10% on $9 billion buyback announcement
-
Food delivery service Swiggy is raising $600 million to $700 million in a round led by Invesco that’s due to close this month, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
While Invesco will pour in $200 million, other existing investors such as Softbank Group will also participate, the people said, asking not to be identified as the details are private. The deal values Swiggy, formally known as Bundl Technologies, at about $10.5 billion, they added.
Indian start-ups have raised about $10.9 billion in the quarter-ended September, according to Venture Intelligence and PwC India, as China’s crackdown makes the South Asian nation more attractive to global investors. Bangalore-based Swiggy competes with the likes of Zomato, which is backed by the Ant Group.
Swiggy is expected to follow Zomato with an initial public offering about a year or so later, one of the people said. Representatives for Swiggy and Softbank didn’t immediately reply to emails seeking comment. Invesco declined to comment.
The company has seen its valuation almost double since it was valued at $5.5 billion in April. It will use the new cash to strengthen its grocery delivery business, the people said.
In July, Swiggy has closed a $1.25-billion fundraise round, marking the first investment in the category by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. This took the valuation of the Bengaluru-based startup up by more than 50 per cent to $5.5 billion from $3.6 billion earlier.
Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety had then said: “The scope of food delivery in India is massive and over the next few years, we will continue to invest aggressively into growing this category. Our biggest investments will be in our non-food businesses that have witnessed tremendous consumer love and growth in a short span.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU