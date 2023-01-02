JUST IN
Sanjiv Kapoor to remain Jet Airways' CEO-designate until ownership transfer
Switch Mobility becomes L1 bidder for 3 of 8 mega electric bus tenders

Makes bids for 2,500 e-buses, PMI second with 2,080 electric buses

electric buses | Ashok Leyland | Electric Vehicles

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Ashok Leyland arm Switch Mobility to raise $300 mn, unveils e-bus platform
It won top spot for 1,900 buses for Delhi, ordered by the Delhi Transport Corporation; 500 for Telangana; and 200 for Kerala

Switch Mobility, an Ashok Leyland group company, has been adjudged the highest bidder (L1) in three of the eight lots of orders for electric buses, floated by state-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL).

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 23:16 IST

