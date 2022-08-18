Switch Mobility sees e-bus market tripling to 6,000 units next year

Switch Mobility — the EV arm of — is expecting e-bus volumes in the country to triple next year from current levels as various state transport undertakings (STUs), road transport corporations and private bus operators look to take the electric mobility route, a senior company official said.

On Thursday, the UK-based step-down subsidiary of the company launched the country’s first electric double-decker bus EiV22 in Mumbai. It can ferry nearly twice the number of seated passengers as a comparable single-decker bus with just 18 per cent increase in kerb weight. Depending on the battery and vehicle specifications, each EiV22 will cost at least Rs 2 crore.

“Twenty of these e-double decker buses can easily replace 32-38 cars and can lead to a substantial reduction in emissions,” said Mahesh Babu, CEO, Switch Mobility India. The buses are in line with the company’s intent “to democratise zero carbon mobility” and enable people have access to the highest technology at an affordable price, he added.

The has a clear vision to support economies in delivering their net-zero objectives through renewable energy, finance and zero emission transportation, said Ashok Hinduja, chairman, of (India). “We are confident that our new zero-emission double-decker buses will deliver a cleaner and more sustainable future, reinforcing our commitment for India and the globe,” he said.

Switch India has already secured an order of 200 electric double decker buses in Mumbai and is looking at a dominant space in the electric double decker segment, across key regions in the country.

“There is a need to transform the country’s transport system from a long-term perspective. With focus on reforming urban transport, we are trying to build a low footprint and high passenger density integrated EV mobility ecosystem,” Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said at the event in Mumbai, congratulating Switch Mobility for being able to revive the double decker and remaining committed to introducing new technologies for the benefit of passengers and society, at large.

Around 2000 electric buses were sold in India in 2021. Babu expects this to double this year and triple next year. “Eighty per cent buses in the country are in the private segment. The first contract for e-buses by a private sector entity is with us,” he said, referring to the recent order of 5,000 units it bagged from Chalo, a transport technology start-up. Only the remaining 20 per cent are with STUs.

OHM Mobility will buy these buses from Switch. OHM will then give these buses on a monthly rental or GCC gross cost contract) model to private players like Chalo.