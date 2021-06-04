Swraj Paul's Bull Moose Tube Co to build 350,000-tonne pipe mill in the US

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel sees mettle in bankrupt asset amid upturn in steel market
Realty revival to push PVC pipe sales, prop Supreme Industries stock
Tube Investments looks to reduce dependence on automobile industry
Tata Steel's partly paid shares zoom six times from their March low
Tube Investments increases stake in CG Power after preferential allotment
-
Bull Moose Tube Company, part of industrialist Swraj Paul-owned Caparo Bull Moose, announced on Friday that it plans to build a 350,000 tonne per year high speed steel (HSS) and sprinkler pipe mill in the United States.
The mill will be built on Steel Dynamics’ new Sinton, Texas flat-rolled campus, at an investment of $200-250 million. BMT is partnering with SMS Group for the design, automation, and implementation of the mill that company officials expect to start up early 2023.
BMT operates from seven plants – six in the US and one in Canada – and offers one of the largest ranges of welded steel tubing in North America.
Commenting on the investment in the new mill, Swraj Paul, Caparo Chairman, said, “The construction of this new plant is an excellent project for BMT, and is a tribute to my late son Angad who was born on this day. His energy and enthusiasm will never be forgotten in taking forward Caparo’s business in North America.”
Angad Paul, who was the CEO of Caparo Industries, passed away in 2015 at the age of 45.
Tom Modrowski, president and CEO of BMT, said, “BMT is excited to build in Sinton, Texas and partner with Steel Dynamics. The new mill will be transformational ranging in size from 4-inch to 14-inch square, 5-inch to 18-inch round, up to 80 feet in length, and thicknesses ranging from 0.187 inches to 0.750 inches. It will expand our geographic footprint and allow us to better serve customers not only in the Southwest, West Coast and Mexico markets, but across the entire business.”
Modrowski further said, “Expanding our capacity, capabilities, and flexibility will increase BMT’s market share in large HSS sizes and ensure our continued and expanded leadership position in the sprinkler pipe market.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU