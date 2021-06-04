Swraj Paul's Bull Moose Tube Co to build 350,000-tonne pipe mill in the US

Bull Moose Tube Company, part of industrialist Swraj Paul-owned Caparo Bull Moose, announced on Friday that it plans to build a 350,000 tonne per year high speed (HSS) and sprinkler pipe mill in the United States.

The mill will be built on Dynamics’ new Sinton, Texas flat-rolled campus, at an investment of $200-250 million. BMT is partnering with SMS Group for the design, automation, and implementation of the mill that company officials expect to start up early 2023.

BMT operates from seven plants – six in the and one in – and offers one of the largest ranges of welded tubing in North America.

Commenting on the investment in the new mill, Swraj Paul, Caparo Chairman, said, “The construction of this new plant is an excellent project for BMT, and is a tribute to my late son Angad who was born on this day. His energy and enthusiasm will never be forgotten in taking forward Caparo’s business in North America.”

Angad Paul, who was the CEO of Caparo Industries, passed away in 2015 at the age of 45.

Tom Modrowski, president and CEO of BMT, said, “BMT is excited to build in Sinton, Texas and partner with Steel Dynamics. The new mill will be transformational ranging in size from 4-inch to 14-inch square, 5-inch to 18-inch round, up to 80 feet in length, and thicknesses ranging from 0.187 inches to 0.750 inches. It will expand our geographic footprint and allow to better serve customers not only in the Southwest, West Coast and Mexico markets, but across the entire business.”

Modrowski further said, “Expanding our capacity, capabilities, and flexibility will increase BMT’s market share in large HSS sizes and ensure our continued and expanded leadership position in the sprinkler pipe market.”