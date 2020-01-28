Synergies Castings produces world's first black chrome-plated alloy wheels

Aluminium alloy wheel manufacturer, Synergies Castings Limited, announced today that it has launched the world's first black chrome-plated wheels, Magic Black. The accessories are being manufactured at its Visakhapatnam plant.

More than two years of intense research, development of several custom processes, and creation of new rinses have finally yielded success, the company said on the occasion.

"These are meant for the ultra-premium car segment which has an overall market share of 3-5 per cent. They are most suited to the luxury and ultra-luxury brands. The technology used for making these combines the best of traditional electroplating, and new-age requirement for environmentally safe and compliant black colour. These are manufactured at our state-of-the-art fully automated chrome-plating plant in Vizag," Synergies Castings president Shekhar Movva said.

Synergies is a globally approved alloy-wheel supplier to several automobile majors such as General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Tata Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, Fiat and Volkswagen, according to the firm.