Synergies Castings produces world's first black chrome-plated alloy wheels

-
ALSO READ
Hyundai pads up for diesel car monopoly with implementation of BSVI norms
Tata Motors hits 5-month high; zooms 42% in four days on strong Q2 results
Tata Motors gains 3%, hits over 7-month high post December sales data
Tata Motors rallies 18% as net loss narrows in September 2019 quarter
Hyundai strategy: SUVs to lead charge; green and shared mobility in focus
-
Aluminium alloy wheel manufacturer, Synergies Castings Limited, announced today that it has launched the world's first black chrome-plated wheels, Magic Black. The accessories are being manufactured at its Visakhapatnam plant.
More than two years of intense research, development of several custom processes, and creation of new rinses have finally yielded success, the company said on the occasion.
"These wheels are meant for the ultra-premium car segment which has an overall market share of 3-5 per cent. They are most suited to the luxury and ultra-luxury brands. The technology used for making these wheels combines the best of traditional electroplating, and new-age requirement for environmentally safe and compliant black colour. These wheels are manufactured at our state-of-the-art fully automated chrome-plating plant in Vizag," Synergies Castings president Shekhar Movva said.
Synergies is a globally approved alloy-wheel supplier to several automobile majors such as General Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Tata Motors, Toyota, Hyundai, Fiat and Volkswagen, according to the firm.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU