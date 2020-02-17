Syngene announces commissioning of first phase of R&D center in Hyderabad

Global contract research organisation International Limited on Monday announced the commissioning of the first phase of its new R&D center in Hyderabad. The center, located in Genome Valley, is spread across 52,000 square feet with an initial strength of around 150 scientists.

This is the company's first operational research center outside Bengaluru. When fully commissioned by the end of this year at an investment of Rs 167 crore, it will cover a total of 94,000 square feet and house around 270 scientists, the company said. State IT and industry minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated the facility.

managing director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, "We are delighted to set up our new R&D center in Genome Valley, Telangana, recognised a a leading global biotech hub. I congratulate the government of Telangana on their vision and pioneering efforts to create an environment that fosters the growth and development of the biotechnology industry.

currently operates through multiple facilities in Bengaluru spread across an area of 1.5 million square feet comprising research and manufacturing facilities.