T Rowe Price signs agreement to acquire majority stake in UTI Trustee

Global investment management firm has entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in the trustee of Company.

The deal will give it over 51 per cent stake in the trustee even as the stake of three public sector shareholders will fall to under 10 per cent in UTI Trustee Company.

“Three sponsors viz., State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda (and) Life Insurance Corporation of India and International…and UTI Trustee Company…have entered into a share purchase agreement dated 11th November 2020 for further divestment of 8.51 (per cent) equity stake by each of the three sponsors,” said an announcement.

The asset manager and its shareholders did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Mutual fund trustees hold the assets of the fund on behalf of investors in its schemes. Trustees also monitor the performance and compliance with regulations.

had bought a 26 per cent stake in the company in 2010. Since then it had faced issues including those related to the appointment of top management with public sector shareholders on one side and T Rowe on the other. The stock market regulator recently passed an order asking sponsors who had their own to reduce the stake in UTI. The public sector shareholders had come together to aquire a stake in UTI after a crisis in the early 2000s. Each has its own asset manager with the exception of Punjab National Bank, which exited the business. It continues to maintain an 18.5 per cent stake in UTI Trustee Company.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India passed an order in August against three shareholders. It also imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh each.

“…a sponsor of a mutual fund, its associate or group company including the asset management company of the fund, cannot have 10 (per cent) or more shareholding or voting rights in the asset management company or the trustee company of any other mutual fund,” said the order dated August 14.

The asset manager listed itself on the stock exchanges in October. A number of the public sector shareholders reduced their stake in the share sale.

Each of the three sponsors with of their own offered 8.25 per cent stake in Company during the initial public offer. and T Rowe price had offered to unload around 3 per cent each.

The stock was down 0.95 per cent on Wednesday, compared to a 0.52 per cent gain on the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.