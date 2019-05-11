Take-off for Jet still uncertain despite Etihad submitting a formal bid

A take-off for Jet Airways is still uncertain despite Etihad Airways submitting a formal bid. The many conditions linked to the offer made by the Abu Dhabi airline will make it an extremely tough resolution process for the lenders, people in the know said.

The primary conditions on which the bid depends include conversion of debt into equity and finding a partner willing to pick a majority stake to tie up with Etihad. On top of that, lenders have to agree on a substantial haircut to their exposure. While lenders have indicated that they are not willing to take a haircut (estimated at ...